UFCW Canada Union Campaign Calls on the Public to Pledge Support for Frontline Workers

TORONTO, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UFCW Canada, Canada’s leading private sector union, has launched a new campaign asking the public to pledge their support for frontline workers across Canada by visiting UFCW.CA/PayItForward . Hundreds of thousands of UFCW members are currently working day and night across the country on the frontlines to make sure Canadian families have the food, healthcare, security and other vital services they need to stay safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

“UFCW members are proud to be helping their hardworking neighbours in the face of this pandemic,” says Paul Meinema, the national president of UFCW Canada. “The new campaign asks the public to pledge their support and to call on governments and employers to make sure that frontline health, safety and fairness are top priorities today and every day in the future.”call on governments to properly protect the health and safety of frontline workers and all workers, and to legislate paid sick leave and mental health services;work together as consumers, neighbours and frontline workers to demand stronger safeguards for our food supply chain. This includes proper personal protective equipment and effective enforcement by Public Health authorities, provincial governments, and employers to protect the people who put food on our tables.call on employers to continue to recognize the crucial contribution that frontline workers are making. The pandemic continues and so does the risk that frontline workers face every day.

UFCW Canada is the country’s leading private sector union, representing more than 250,000 union members across Canada working in food retail and processing, transportation, health care, logistics, warehousing, agriculture, hospitality, manufacturing, and the security and professional sectors. UFCW is the country’s most innovative organization dedicated to building fairness in workplaces and communities. UFCW Canada members are your neighbours who work at your local grocery stores, hotels, car rental agencies, nursing homes, restaurants, food processing plants, and thousands of other locations across the country. To learn more about UFCW and its ground-breaking work, visit www.ufcw.ca .CONTACT:

