UFCW Local 832 calls on Loblaw and the Province of Manitoba to Cancel No Tax Sale on Non-Essential Goods

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UFCW Local 832 has been informed by representatives of Loblaw that their Superstores in Manitoba will be having a “No Tax Sale” from April 24th to the 30th on non-food items like gardening supplies, clothing, barbeques and patio furniture.

These events draw large crowds and potentially put the safety of our members, and the public at risk."The sale is on non-essential items only and is slated to be held in every province west of Quebec," said Jeff Traeger, President of UFCW Local 832. "We believe this goes against the intent of the Public Health Order for Manitoba by encouraging people to leave their homes for non-essentials goods. During a pandemic, Loblaw is driving even more people to their already over-crowded Superstores."UFCW Local 832 also calls on the Provincial Government to intervene and put a stop to this sales event."We see this sale as reckless and irresponsible," Traeger said. "It puts our members and the public at risk for non-essential shopping reasons, and we call on Loblaw to use a common sense approach at this time and cancel this sale."UFCW Local 832 represents over 17,000 union members working in food production, food distribution warehousing, grocery retail, hospitality, security, personal care, and assisted living. Over 7,000 of those members work in the retail grocery industry at Loblaw, Safeway (owned by Sobeys West Inc.), Red River Co-ops and many other smaller co-ops across Manitoba.

