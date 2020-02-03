Monday, February 3, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | CBJ News | UK and EU Squabble on Trade

UK and EU Squabble on Trade

European Union and British Union Jack flag flying in front of Bi

CBJ — The United Kingdom of Great Britain and the European Union continue to squabble on how a future trade pact should look between the two.

Both sides are still keen to work out a trade agreement, but the UK has set a hard deadline of the end of the calendar year to have the final framework, whereas the EU says that may not be possible.  EU leaders have also sent a warning that if UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants a no-tariff, no-quota deal, he will have to sign up to its rules to ensure fair competition that other trading partners must abide by.

Johnson seems disinterested in following similar rules that other European nations have, and instead says he wants a deal similar to what Canada has brokered, whose rules are not aligned with those of the EU.

@CanBizJournal

 

 

Recommended
Sintana Energy Inc
Sintana Energy Inc. Grants Incentive Stock Options and Restricted Share Units
Magna Terra Announces Filing of Information Circular for the Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders - Provides Update on the Acquisition of ExploreCo Assets From Anaconda Mining Inc
Magna Terra Announces Filing of Information Circular for the Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders – Provides Update on the Acquisition of ExploreCo Assets From Anaconda Mining Inc. and the Concurrent Private Placement