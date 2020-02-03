UK and EU Squabble on Trade

CBJ — The United Kingdom of Great Britain and the European Union continue to squabble on how a future trade pact should look between the two.

Both sides are still keen to work out a trade agreement, but the UK has set a hard deadline of the end of the calendar year to have the final framework, whereas the EU says that may not be possible. EU leaders have also sent a warning that if UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants a no-tariff, no-quota deal, he will have to sign up to its rules to ensure fair competition that other trading partners must abide by.

Johnson seems disinterested in following similar rules that other European nations have, and instead says he wants a deal similar to what Canada has brokered, whose rules are not aligned with those of the EU.

