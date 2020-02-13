Thursday, February 13, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
UK Government Reshuffle

Boris Johnson UK PM

CBJ — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is molding his government priorities and part of that unified directional reshuffling has resulted in a change in several cabinet ministers, including the finance portfolio.

It appears Johnson believes certain members of his party are less willing to follow his future plans, including Brexit, and so he’s put the people he feels will best execute his governmental plans.

Outgoing finance minister Sajid Javid is being replaced with his deputy Rishi Sunak, who is an ardent supporter of Johnson. In his previous role, Sunak attended cabinet meetings but his position was not that of a minister. Now, he takes on what most would say is the second most powerful position in the U.K. government.

Also relieved from his cabinet position was Julian Smith, the Northern Ireland secretary. Several other ministers were also shuffled into new positions.

