UNBUTTER EXPANDS TO HEALTHY PLANET ONTARIO LOCATIONS

UnButter operates under the HotSourSaltySweet brand a Canadian-made, female-owned, plant-based butter alternative by Food Product Developer Vivian Villa. This product is a disruptor in the ‘plant-based’ category, a first to North America with a shea butter-based plant, high-fat alternative that’s free from allergens.

People are often surprised that shea butter is edible, which makes it appealing to learn that vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Perfect for baking and enjoyed as a spread on bread. UnButter offers a creamy, versatile, and flavourful dairy-free option for cooking, baking, and spreading. The product is available in three delicious varieties: Unbutter Herb + Garlic, Salted, and Lightly salted—designed to suit every taste and recipe.

UnButter Partnered with Healthy Planet Ontario to Bring Vegan Butter Alternative to the in-store shopping experience. They are also rolling out in Farm Boy Ontario locations and at select Whole Foods Canada locations in the new year. The product can also be enjoyed in Calgary at Amaranth Foods.

The top recipes being made so far with UnButter are popcorn, keto coffee and honey and maple unbutter. UnButter Famous Recipes are found on their website here: https://unbutter.ca

To celebrate the rollout, in-store sampling events will be held at select Healthy Planet locations throughout September in Ontario, giving customers the chance to taste UnButter firsthand.

Healthy Planet UnButter Product Sampling Schedule:

·Yonge & Dundas (Toronto) – September 5

·Scarborough – September 8

·Ottawa – September 12

·Hamilton Lock Street- September 11

·Hamilton Upper Gage -September 11

·Waterdown September 24

·Burlington September 25

·Brantford October 1

·Waterloo October 2

“We’re thrilled to introduce UnButter to Healthy Planet customers across Ontario,” says founder Vivian Villa. “This partnership means more people will have the opportunity to enjoy a plant-based butter alternative that doesn’t compromise on taste or texture that is wonderfully high fat.”

UnButter is now available at participating Healthy Planet Ontario locations in store. For more information, visit www.UnButter.ca.

Socially find unbutter at @unbuttermeup

