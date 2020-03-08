Unemployment Rate Edges Up

CBJ — Despite the creation of about 30,000 jobs across the country, Canada’s unemployment rate actually rose .1% to 5.6% last month. That’s because more people were actively seeking work in February.

According to figures released by Statistics Canada it was a particularly good month for Quebec, which now has an unemployment rate of 4.5%, and is the lowest it’s been in about 40 years.

The monthly jobs report came just days after the Bank of Canada’s decision to cut its interest rate by .5% to 1.25% due to uncertainty over COVID-19 and its potential to create economic unrest.

Provincial jobless rates (January figures in parenthesis):

Newfoundland and Labrador 12.0% (11.9%)

Prince Edward Island 8.0 (7.5)

Nova Scotia 7.8 (7.4)

New Brunswick 6.9 (7.5)

Quebec 4.5 (5.1)

Ontario 5.5 (5.2)

Manitoba 5.0 (5.1)

Saskatchewan 6.2 (6.0)

Alberta 7.2 (7.3)

British Columbia 5.0 (4.5)

