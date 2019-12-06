71,200 Job Losses in November

CBJ — November turned out to be the worst for monthly job losses in Canada since the financial crisis a decade ago.

Figures released by Statistics Canada indicate the national economy shed 71,200 jobs and the unemployment rate was up .4% to 5.9%.

Both full-time and part-time employment moved lower. The number of full-time jobs was down by 38,400, while part-time employment fell 32,800.

The jobs report followed a decision by the Bank of Canada earlier this week to keep its key interest rate on hold at 1.75%, where it has been set for more than a year.

November jobless rates by province (October numbers in parenthesis):

Newfoundland and Labrador 11.2% (11.1)

Prince Edward Island 8.0 (8.4)

Nova Scotia 7.8 (8.0)

New Brunswick 8.0 (8.1)

Quebec 5.6 (5.0)

Ontario 5.6 (5.3)

Manitoba 5.6 (5.3)

Saskatchewan 5.8 (5.1)

Alberta 7.2 (6.7)

British Columbia 5.0 (4.7)

