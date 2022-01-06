UniDoc Appoints Telehealth Veteran to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Chad Burkhart, MD, CCFP to its Advisory Board with immediate effect. More information regarding the Company is available at www.unidoctor.com.

UniDoc is a virtual health/telemedicine solutions company which is developing its proprietary Virtual Care Solutions Model, a customizable, and comprehensive telehealth solution that integrates a range of physical products, web-based services, and analytical tools, along with access to the Company’s developing network of healthcare providers, pharmacies, and hospitals.

Further to its mission, the UniDoc Board of Directors have committed to recruiting proven leaders designed to increase the depth of knowledge and experience in business, finance, medical and technology sectors. Through the application of this select body of advisors, UniDoc gains access to both tangible and experiential expertise and industry relations advantageous to careful growth and long-term corporate sustainability.

Dr. Burkhart has been actively involved in the emerging field of telemedicine since 2013 while serving as the Chief Medical Officer of two telemedicine companies. His work has enabled him to reach patients in communities across Canada who lack access to primary care, and to ease the burden on local health care resources. In this capacity, he has also collaborated with physician governing bodies and provincial Ministries of Health to clarify existing policies and implement new regulation for telemedicine health care models and identified clinical integration and care opportunities in cooperation with pharmacies, long-term care facilities, indigenous groups, and industry.

He is a family practice and emergency medicine physician with over 20 years of experience and has become well versed in clinical leadership and in comprehensive and integrative patient care. He has worked in diverse health care environments and served in a variety of roles, including Rural Family Practitioner, Chief of Staff of Emergency Medicine in Southampton Ontario, and Chief Medical Director of The Toronto Clinic, a corporate executive health care clinic in Toronto, Ontario. He possesses deep knowledge and insight into the broad scope of issues affecting healthcare, ranging from the allocation of emergency services and resources to technology and the digitization of medicine. Dr. Burkhart is a graduate of the College of Family Physicians of Canada and is licensed and in good standing with The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario and British Columbia.

Company CEO Antonio Baldasarre notes, “We are delighted to have Dr. Burkhart join with us at this critical juncture of our enterprise. We have a very busy agenda ahead and I can state plainly that we sincerely appreciate his interest and passion for the advancement of modern telehealth solutions. His efforts within the medical profession, intergovernmental relations, and past commercial experiences in the sector ideally position him as a major asset to our team. We look forward to working together to help unlock the value of telehealth in what we view as perhaps the most important adjunct to public healthcare in decades.”

Investor Relations Update

The Company announces it has entered into an Investor Relations Agreement dated effective January 1, 2022, with Empire Communications Group Inc. (“Empire”), whereby it has engaged Empire to assist with investor relations activities, including communicating with and marketing to potential investors, shareholders, and media contacts for an initial term of six months, and month to month thereafter. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Empire $7,500 on a monthly basis during the term.”

UniDoc encourages interest, active engagement, thoughtful questions and business inquiries. We invite anyone interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive our latest news regarding updates on our activities, events, and progress.

As part of the Company’s disclosure obligations as a public issuer, ongoing financial and material filings can be found under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T)

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. Find out more at: https://unidoctor.com and connect with our social media on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

For further information, please contact

UniDoc Investor Relations

Tel: +1 778.383.6731

Email: info@unidoctor.com

Austin Thornberry, Director

Tel: +1 647.463.8689

Email: austin@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries

media@unidoctor.com

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated features of the Virtual Care Solutions Model, the anticipated benefits of Dr. Burkhart’s role on the advisory board of the Company, and the services to be provided by Empire.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final prospectus dated December 2, 2021 under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



