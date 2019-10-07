Unilever Cutting Back on Plastics

CBJ — Unilever has set a target of cutting its use of non-recycled plastics by the year 2025.

The consumer products company, whose brands include Dove soaps and Lipton teas, says the plan will require a “fundamental rethink” in its packaging policies.

Unilever aims to reach its goal by reducing its use of all plastics by 100,000 metric tons and using more recycled plastic.

Unilever previously pledged to make all its plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025 and to use at least 25% recycled plastic in packaging by that year.

Environmental experts estimate that about 8 million metric tons of plastic waste, including plastic bottles, bags, toys and other items, flow annually into the world’s oceans.

