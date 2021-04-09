Unique Program Allows Homeowners To Renovate To Sell With No Out-of-pocket Costs

OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Property Concierge program by the Griffin Group lets homeowners in Ontario renovate to increase their sale price when selling a house with no out-of-pocket expenses. The Griffin Group invests its own capital and carries all renovation costs until the house or condo sells.

Many other real estate companies will advise you on what you should do to increase the value of your home. The Griffin Group does that AND performs the actual targeted renovations that will add the most value. Homeowners don’t pay until the home is sold.

“We invest our own capital to update or renovate a property prior to listing and selling it,” said Caroline Griffin, co-founder and licensed realtor. “Our focus is on increasing the value of a home and selling it to provide our clients with maximum profit.”

They’re able to do this utilizing a simple, but revolutionary 4-Step Process:

Identify the renovations that will add the most resale value Provide a before and after estimate of the property’s value based on extensive market data Perform quality home renovations fast Sell the home for an increased price

Once a house is sold, the company deducts the agreed-upon renovation costs and standard real estate listing fee from the proceeds of the sale. The homeowner is never out of pocket and receives increased profit from the sale because they were able to renovate to sell .

The Griffin Group brings together in-house home renovation and real estate expertise to provide homeowners with the ultimate partner focused on increasing client profit.

About the Griffin Group

The Griffin Group was formed by husband and wife team Mark and Caroline Griffin. The company services the Greater Toronto and Golden Horseshoe area of Ontario.

Mark Griffin is an experienced residential contractor who built a successful business serving Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, and beyond. He has a track record of delivering high-quality work, on time (and often early) and on budget for renovations, custom home builds, and duplex conversions.

Caroline Griffin is a successful realtor with deep expertise helping people get the most when selling their house through listing strategies, staging, and strong negotiation skills. Caroline is a sales representative with Rock Star Real Estate Inc., Brokerage. Licensed in the Province of Ontario.

For more information or to book a free consultation visit https://thegriffingroup.ca

