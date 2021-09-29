Uniserve Announces Closing of 7,000,000 Unit Private Placement at $0.10 per Unit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX.V: USS) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its June 8, 2021 and July 28, 2021 press releases, it has closed a non-brokered private placement comprising 7,000,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the “Offering”), with each Unit consisting of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share if exercised during year one, and $0.15 per share if exercised in year two, expiring on September 29, 2023. Gross proceeds from the Offering were $700,000 and there were no finder’s fees payable pursuant thereto.

All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring on January 30, 2022.

Pursuant to the Offering, Insider Michael C. Scholz, through his wholly owned subsidiary company, 369 Terminal Holdings Ltd., acquired 3,400,000 Units, and Directors Kelly Walker, who is the President and Interim CEO of the Company, through his wholly owned company KDW Consulting Inc., acquired 100,000 Units, Owen Morley, who is the Chief Technology Officer of the Company, acquired 600,000 Units, and Earnest C. Beaudin and Walter Schultz acquired 100,000 Units respectively. The foregoing transaction constitutes a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The related party transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of section 5.4 of MI 61-101, pursuant to subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101. The related party transaction is also exempt from the minority approval requirements of section 5.6 of MI 61-101, pursuant to subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. A material change report was not filed more than 21 days prior to closing as contemplated by the related party transaction requirements under MI 61-101, as the insider participation was only recently confirmed.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

Kelly Walker

President and CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.



CBJ Newsmakers