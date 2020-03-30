UNISYNC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unisync Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: “UNI”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following six nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.On Behalf of the Board of DirectorsDouglas F. Good, Executive ChairmanInvestor relations contact:

Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725

Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com

