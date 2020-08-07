Unisync Launches New eCommerce Venture Targeting the Vast Outdoor, Tactical and Lifestyle Markets

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unisync Corp. (TSX: “UNI”) (“Unisync“) is pleased to announce the launch of its new eCommerce venture targeting the Outdoor, Tactical and Lifestyle product markets across Canada and the USA. Building on its existing public safety division and experience as a major military supplier, Matthew Graham, Unisync’s CEO, describes the Tactical Gear Experts division (“TGE”) of their broader business “ …as a natural expansionary step utilizing Unisync’s existing core competencies and expertise to allow us to offer a broader range of products to a fast-growing segment of the market that demands the very best tactical gear.”

The TGE website will provide consumers with a broad selection of the very best Tactical and Outdoor equipment shipped across Canada and the USA. TGE provides both B2C and B2B customers access to the most sought after tactical and lifestyle brands in the world, including 5:11, Safariland, Under Armour, Camelbak and Original Swat, to name a few. Consumers will benefit from competitive pricing, expedited delivery and a broad selection of Tier One brands. The focus of the site will initially be on the addressable Canadian $200 million professional market, across the following sectors:Regional and National Private Security CompaniesLogisticsPublic and Private Paramedic ServicesFire DepartmentsParks and Recreational DepartmentsCorrectional OfficersProvincial & Municipal PoliceCommissionaires“We understand that these professional agencies need to be cost conscious with their limited budgets, which is why we offer special discounts to all agencies, departments, teams and units that require multiple items of any of our great products” said Graham.In addition to the professional sectors, the outdoor and recreational market will also be a focus. The EveryDay Carry (EDC) market segment will provide a significant opportunity for the Unisync Tactical business, as it caters to a broader portion of the total population and intersects with numerous other consumer groups outside the core traditional tactical market. This segment typically contains the hunting and outdoor markets. Some interesting data on this market segment includes: More than two-thirds of Canadian adults chose to spend time outdoors in the last year in order to experience nature, and almost half of Canadian adults travelled to experience more nature;At least once a year, 2.8 million Canadians go hunting;Canadian hunters love their gear, spending $1.76 billion annually on hunting equipment, travel and related expenses;Over one-fifth of Canadians go fishing, at least once a year;Every year, Canadians spend $2.2 billion on fishing and related equipment; andWe have the ability and infrastructure in place to start penetrating the much larger US market.“With free shipping over certain thresholds and delivery door-to-door, we expect that TGE will rapidly become the site of choice for law enforcement, military, EMS, Fire, Security, outdoor adventurers, weekend warriors and the general public, wanting the best quality products at the most competitive pricing.” added Graham.A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

CBJ Newsmakers