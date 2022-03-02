Unisync to Launch Second Airline Uniform Program Certified to Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX®

TORONTO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unisync Corp.(“Unisync”)(TSX:”UNI”) (OTCQX:“USYNF”)”) is pleased to announce that WestJet will be launching its new custom-designed uniform collection certified to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, which is manufactured and distributed by Unisync and designed by Juli Grbac. Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® is the highest industry standard for safety and will make WestJet the first Canadian airline to achieve this certification.

“WestJet has long had a reputation for prioritizing safety and the launch of this new uniform collection for their employees is no different,” said Michael Smith, President of Unisync’s managed uniform division. “We are extremely excited to partner with WestJet to set this new standard for safety, while refreshing the collection to better reflect the WestJet brand.”

STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® ensures that garments meet or exceed global safety standards with regards to harmful substances. Not only are finished garments tested and certified, but every single raw material and supplier is tested and audited before the finished garments are even manufactured. STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® was developed in 1992 by an international consortium of textile research and testing institutes. OEKO-TEX® now includes 18 institutes in Europe and Japan with offices in more than 60 countries. STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® testing is known for ensuring that textiles are tested for potentially harmful substances and allergens. This standard is used by many retailers including Pottery Barn, Calvin Klein, Target, Macy’s and children’s-wear company Hanna Andersson.

“Safety was the starting point for every decision in this new uniform program,” said Leah McDonald, Director of Learning and Program Manager of Uniforms at WestJet. “It was a top priority for us to work with WestJetters to design a new program that not only would be one they are proud to wear, but one that all WestJetters could feel absolutely certain adheres to the highest safety standard in the industry. Unisync was a wonderful partner in helping us deliver our objectives of a safe, high quality, great looking uniform.”

The new uniforms are being rolled out to employees in the summer of 2022. Unisync will be responsible for all aspects of the program including manufacturing, quality control, inventory planning, online ordering, customer service, warehousing and distribution.

For more information on our capabilities, products and services please visit our website at www.unisyncgroup.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F Good

Executive Chairman

Investor relations contact:

Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725 Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward– looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward– looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers