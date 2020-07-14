United Hunter Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (TSXV: UHO) and Frankfurt (UHO: 18U1) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”). The Company issued 7,275,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per common share, raising gross proceeds of $363,750.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for the evaluation of new acquisition opportunities, general and administrative expenses and for working capital purposes. The Company paid a total of $5,950 in brokerage commissions in connection with the Offering.The common shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws. About United HunterUnited Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (www.unitedhunteroil.com) is a Canadian based corporation with management very experienced in the oil and gas industry. United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. is publicly traded on TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: UHO) and Frankfurt Exchange (UHO: 18U1). The Company’s public filings may be found at http://www.sedar.com.For additional information, please contact:Timothy Turner

CEO

(713) 858-3329

info@unitedhunteroil.comForward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. Forwarding-looking statements in this news release include the statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to factors such as the need for additional financing. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update any changes to such statements.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



