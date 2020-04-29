United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. Announces Extension for Filing Annual Statements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United Hunter Oil and Gas Corp. (TSXV: UHO) and Frankfurt (UHO: A118VK) (the “Company”), in accordance with the blanket relief of a of a 45-day extension, provided by Canadian Securities Administrators and Ontario Instrument 51-502: Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements, for periodic filings normally required to be made by issuers during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020, announces that it will be unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the related management’s discussion and analysis, as required by Part 4 and Part 5 of National Instrument 51-102: Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, the “Annual Filings”) by the filing deadline of April 29, 2020. The Company estimates the Annual Filings are expected to be filed by June 13, 2020.

The Company’s management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. Directors and officers are subject to a black-out period until 2 days after the Annual Filings have been filed.Since the filing of the interim financial reports on November 26, 2019, the Company announced:on December 9, 2019, Texaskew Energy, LLC (“Texaskew”) assigned the rights and obligations under a project agreement with GulfSlope Energy, Inc. (“GulfSlope”) dated November 15, 2019 (“Project Agreement”) to the Company for a period of 6 months, subject to the Company’s option to renew for an additional 6 months (“Assignment”). In order to finance its commitments and provide general working capital, the Company proposed to complete a private placement of units at a price of $0.05 per unit for minimum gross proceeds of $1,000,000 and maximum gross proceeds of $1,200,000.on March 19, 2020, the resignation of Dr. Art Halleran as a director and the appointment of Mikael Lundgren and Miles Nagamatsu, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, as directors. on April 9, 2020, the Company announced the mutual termination of the Assignment with Texaskew Energy LLC.About the IssuerUnited Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (www.unitedhunteroil.com) is a Canadian based corporation with management very experienced in the oil and gas industry. United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. is publicly traded on TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: UHO) and Frankfurt Exchange (UHO: A118VK). The Corporation’s public filings may be found at http://www.sedar.com .For additional information, please contact:Timothy TurnerCEO(713) 858-3329info@unitedhunteroil.com

