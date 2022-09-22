United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. Provides an Update to the Recently Completed NI 43-101 Report and the Proposed Amalgamation With Bocana Resources Ltd.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (“UHO” or the “Corporation“) (TSX Venture Exchange: UHO) (Frankfurt: 18U1), is pleased to provide an update on recently completed geophysical work and the subsequently updated technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“Technical Report”), along with an update on the status of the previously announced amalgamation agreement (“Transaction“) with Bocana Resources Ltd. (“Bocana”) (together Bocana and UHO referred to as the “Resulting Issuer” or “Parties”).

As a follow up to the previous announcements earlier this summer, Bocana completed an induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey on the Escala project in south-west Bolivia (the “Escala Project“). The Escala Project consists of 4 concessions covering 4000 hectares with known near surface porphyry style gold/silver and vein hosted silver/lead/zinc. Historic IP surveys were limited in areal extent but did indicate the presence of extensive sulphide mineralization associated with an intrusive complex.

Bocana’s IP survey entailed approximately 88-line kilometres and covered all known areas of mineralization and determined the arial extent of the sulphide mineralization and spatial relationship of the various known zones to each other.

As a result of doing this work, the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”) requested that Bocana update the Technical Report on the Escala Project. The author, Mr. Greg Bronson, P. Geo., with Rae-co Consulting Ltd., had the following highlights and conclusions incorporated in his report.

“The following interpretations are made based on the recently completed geophysical survey and detailed geological mapping that was completed in Spring 2022. The interpretations of the geophysical data are based on raw data that has not been compiled.

The induced polarization survey, raw data interpretation and conclusions are as follows:

Chargeability Survey Results:

Cerro Galapago area shows a roughly circular induced polarization, chargeability anomaly is approximately 1600 m by 1700 m in area. The size and shape of the chargeability anomaly suggests a large area of disseminated sulphide mineralized related to a porphyry system.

Cerro Blanco area shows a chargeability anomaly over 1600 m with a north-westerly trend and with a 100-200 m width. In this area the mineralization may be more structurally controlled by sub vertical structures. Previous drilling programs did not properly evaluate these targets with mainly vertical drill holes.

In the historical area of known silver base metal veins, a chargeability anomaly of 1600 m trending north-west with a 400 m width was identified. This subsurface anomaly is coincident with outcrops of base metal veins and indicates very good potential for the continuation of the vein system to depth.

Resistivity Survey Results:

Cerro Galapago area shows low resistivity values around a central core surrounded by moderate to high resistivities bordering around the low resistivity central core.

Cerro Blanco area, hosts an 800 m trend of moderate to high resistivities coincident with the 1600 m chargeability anomaly described above.

The center of the historical base metal/silver area shows a 1600 m diameter moderate to high resistivity anomaly.

Ground Magnetic Survey Results:

A ground magnetic survey was also conducted as part of the geophysical survey. As Bocana only has access to the raw field data at the time of writing, it is unknown if the ground magnetic survey represents total magnetism or has been filtered to only display the vertical component of the magnetic field. A large scale magnetic high has a trend through the survey area at approximately 330 degrees in azimuth.

Geological Mapping Results:

Recent geological mapping completed in spring 2022 shows similar lithologies as previous workers on the property. These latest mapping efforts show a radial facture pattern surrounding the potential Cerro Galapago porphyry system.”

Tim Turner, a director of Bocana commented, “The geophysical data we have collected to date on our Escala concessions supports the theory of a large, disseminated sulphide system of approximately to 2.5 km x 2.5 km centered on an intermediate to felsic, porphyritic intrusion. Once all data has been compiled, the company is planning to drill test this and several other comparable geophysical anomalies coincident with the porphyritic intrusions.”

Bocana and UHO have submitted the Technical Report and other supplemental documents for the proposed Transaction to the Exchange for their review and approval. The TSXV has since reviewed the technical report to determine whether it would meet Tier 2 Initial Listing Requirements (ILR) and, at the date of their review, September 19, 2022, the report does demonstrate that this property meets Tier 2 ILR.

Additionally, the TSXV will provide comments, if any, on the remaining materials for their review back to the Parties for their consideration prior to their conditional approval and consent to move forward with the Joint Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of both Parties. Once that occurs, the Parties will be filing the joint information circular on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), which will contain details regarding the Transaction, UHO, Bocana and the Resulting Issuer.

Completion of the proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including, but not limited to, (i) shareholder approval from both Bocana and UHO shareholders; and (ii) acceptance by the Exchange and receipt of other applicable regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Greg Bronson, P. Geo. is a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101 and is the author of the Technical Report and Mr. Lorne Warner, P. Geo. of Bocana, both have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

