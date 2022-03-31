University of Guelph students named Wetland Heroes by Ducks Unlimited Canada

Guelph, Ont., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is proud to recognize the Project Serve volunteers from the University of Guelph as its newest Wetland Heroes. This fall, 45 students headed to Hanlon Creek Park to repair the boardwalk that runs over the park wetland.

For years, the Project Serve program has had students partner with local service agencies and not-for-profit organizations to gain experience and give back to their community. This year they chose to repair the boardwalk in order to protect the wetland at Hanlon Creek and enhance one of Guelph’s largest natural areas.

“We’re proud of the Project Serve volunteers for taking action,” says Mariane Bolla, DUC’s head of national education. “Wetlands play an important role in cleaning our water, providing habitat for wildlife, and protecting our communities from flooding.”

The Project Serve volunteers are DUC’s newest Wetland Heroes, a title given to young people that lead their own wetland conservation projects. DUC’s national education programs recognize and support young people as active partners in wetland conservation, the leaders of today as well as tomorrow.

Do you know a young person who’s making a difference for wetlands? Learn more about DUC’s Wetland Heroes program and nominate them for their efforts.

ABOUT DUCKS UNLIMITED CANADA:

Ducks Unlimited Canada is a national leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, we work with many partners to conserve wetlands for waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. Our Wetland Heroes program recognizes motivated young people who support wetland conservation through their own projects and initiatives. Visit www.ducks.ca for more information.



