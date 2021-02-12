University of Waterloo, School of Accounting & Finance Demonstrates High Financial Ethical Standards

Toronto, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On 11 February 2021, the University of Waterloo, School of Accounting & Finance was awarded the winning title of the 2021 CFA Society Toronto Local Ethics Challenge. This year’s local champions from University of Waterloo include Shubhankar Bhatt, Dhanusha Sathiyaseelan, Parshv Shah, Zhuoran (Johanna) Wu and mentored by their Faculty Advisor Krista Fiolleau Phd, CPA, CA. The team demonstrated their ability to expertly negotiate ethical dilemmas in a real-life investment scenario and presented their case to a panel of seasoned investment professionals. About the School of Accounting and Finance

Like the University of Waterloo, the School of Accounting and Finance was built by risk takers and innovators. Established in 1981, the School is the largest professional school of its kind in English-speaking Canada. We celebrate knowledge that is specialized and integrated. From our cross-disciplinary programs, impact-driven research, co-op and experiential education, and entrepreneurial spirit, the School is one of the most relevant, connected and innovative schools for financial professionals in the world. We accelerate talent and knowledge to better all individuals and society. Find out more at uwaterloo.ca/saf.Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute. -30-Attachment21_EC_Winning team_WaterlooJonathan Mai

