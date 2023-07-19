Unleashing the Power of AI in the Trading Industry: QuantGate Systems Inc. Sets the Standard

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (“QuantGate” or “Company“), Artificial Intelligence (“AI“), Machine Learning (“ML“) SaaS-based Fintech solutions, solidifies its position as a market leader with its revolutionary offerings. Powered by proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions, their flagship app, Pilot Trading empowers traders worldwide with real-time intelligence and comprehensive insights.

Pilot Trading’s intuitive interface enables traders to create customized watchlists, monitor multiple asset classes and make better-informed investment decisions. QuantGate offers Stealth, an exclusive, invite-only AI Powerhouse for discerning professional traders, providing unparalleled insights into market perception and sentiment.

Addressing the challenges faced by day traders, QuantGate’s AI advancements aim to assist investment managers and active traders by providing ‘Actionable Intelligence.’

“With transformative AI-driven tools, QuantGate makes it easy and intuitive to quickly anticipate future price action for securities providing a powerful opportunity realization interface, filtering the noise and eliminating complexity,” said Wayne Welter, chairman at QuantGate Systems Inc.

QuantGate’s success is measured not only by the exceptional performance of its software but also by the success stories of its clients, with a commitment to ongoing evolution and refinement, QuantGate pioneers new technologies to meet the evolving needs of its clients and remain at the forefront of the industry.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.:

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly-traded fintech company that harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms to deliver advanced SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. With its flagship products, the Pilot Trading app and its exclusive platform, Stealth, the company empowers traders with cutting-edge technology and psychology-based analysis to cater to both individual and professional traders.

