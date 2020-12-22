Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size To Be Worth USD 56.18 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market is projected to be worth USD 56.18 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is observing high demand attributed to a rise in the defense budget. The overall military expenditure, in 2019, has risen to about USD 11.92 trillion, a change of 3.6% from 2018, and the highest annual spending increase since 2010. In the U.S., in 2019, military spending rose by 5.3% to an overall USD 732.00 billion, which is equivalent to 38.0% of worldwide military spending. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) appropriated USD 6.00 billion for ISR operation.Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are progressively making a significant impact on military deployments with a broad range of advantages, such as the usage of technology facilitating operators’ data integration. Other benefits include monitoring long-range missile threats. Protecting personnel in combat-heavy zones, supporting communication in low-bandwidth regions, and operational intelligence that provides situational awareness.Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/394 Key Highlights From The ReportIn September 2019, BAE Systems made an announcement about the acquisition of Prismatic, a firm based in the U.K., for the development of solar-powered drones (UAVs).Small unmanned aerial vehicles in the military sector aid in making combat zones safer for humans. These UAVs have a robust ability to carry out various intense tasks, such as public safety, firefighting, and logistics operations associated with medications to patients in far-flung areas.The warehousing application of unmanned aerial vehicles is likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period, especially due to the growth of the e-commerce sector. These aerial vehicles offer enhanced asset and worker safety, with lower injury risk when counting hard-to-reach inventory, improved RoI, and increased efficiency.North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019, attributed to the rising development and deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles by the U.S. defense sector. These are presently being deployed for several applications, such as search & rescue operations, border security, crowd monitoring & control, and surveillance. Increased defense expenditure and budget allocation are crucial to the growth of the market in the regionKey participants include Elbit Systems, Aerovironment, Boeing, Thales Group, 3D Robotics, BAE Systems, Airbus, Northrop Grumann Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Textron, among others.ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/394 Emergen Research has categorized the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market on the basis of product type, wing type, operation mode, range, maximum takeoff weight (MTOW), system, application, end-user, and region:Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Small UAVsStrategic & Tactical UAVsSpecial Purpose UAVsWing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Fixed WingRotary WingOperation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Remotely PilotedOptionally PilotedFully AutonomousRange Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Visual Line of SightExtended Visual Line of SightBeyond Line of SightMaximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)< 25 Kg25 – 170 Kg> 170 KgSystem Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)PlatformsPayloadsData LinksGround Control StationsLaunch & Recovery SystemsApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)Combat SupportSearch and RescueTransportationExplosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)Surveying & MappingFirefightingTraffic ManagementWarehousingOthersEnd-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Military & DefenseCommercialGovernment & Law EnforcementConsumersTo identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)North AmericaU.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyU.K.FranceBENELUXRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaRest of APACLatin AmericaBrazilRest of LATAMMiddle East & AfricaSaudi ArabiaU.A.E.Rest of MEATake a Look at our Related Reports: Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market By Type (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Manufacturing, Restaurants. 