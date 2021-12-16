Unparalleled Customer Service & Client Experiences Keep Rolling in at Trademark Factory.

New York, NY, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Long-known for their flat-fee all-inclusive trademarking with a 100% refund in the event of a registrability issue, positive reviews and testimonials of Trademark Factory’s service have been continually pouring in.

Joanne Trotta, the founder and managing partner of Leader’s Edge, Inc., was quoted recently as saying “[Trademark Factory Founder & CEO Andrei Mincov] and his team were kind enough to loop back with me to explain, ‘Listen, this trademark’s not available, are there any other options that you were considering?’ So we looked at an alternative…and sadly, in the end, we weren’t available to trademark my original idea, my secondary alternative wasn’t an option, and without hesitation, the team completely stood up to their guarantee around ‘If we can’t secure you your search, we will give you your money back’, and that’s what they did, which I was really impressed with.”

Her remarks come as a reminder of Trademark Factory’s unprecedented and unrivalled 100% money-back guarantee: if clients request a trademark search and Trademark Factory’s experts spot any concerns with the brand, clients will receive their choice of either a full refund (including any service charges) or they can elect to keep doing additional trademark searches at no additional cost.

Furthermore, if a trademark is found to be registrable, and is filed but it does not get approved by the Patent & Trademark Office, the client will also receive a full refund, regardless of how many hours spent or legal actions responded to by Trademark Factory.

Trademark Factory employees also believe that founder Andrei Mincov’s company culture has resulted in tremendous success on both sides of the client-customer relationship. Director of Culture & Client Success Bronson Picket said: “It’s not original to me to point out that great culture and leadership in a company comes from the top down. From Day 1, Andrei has set a collegial tone which has not only attracted great team members, but terrific clients. And it’s no mean feat to find a perfect work balance between fun and professionalism… somehow Trademark Factory has managed to do it.”

Work-life balance, treating employees with respect and safeguarding their clients’ interests with their no-pressure full-refund and endless additional trademark search policies have a left a slew of satisfied staff and business owners in the wake of this unrivaled trademarking firm.

Interested parties can inquire about beginning the trademarking process with Trademark Factory at trademarkfactory.com or call +1 (778) 869-7281 or toll-free at +1 (855) MR. TMARK [678-8275]. From there, customers can book a free call with a specialist or order a paid consultation with registered trademark agent, former intellectual property lawyer and founder of Trademark Factory, Andrei Mincov.

About Trademark Factory

Launched by former intellectual property lawyer in 2011, Trademark Factory’s origins lay at the beginning of founder Andrei Mincov’s legal career in Russia in 1996. His father, the famed Russian composer Mark Minkov, had heard a piece of his being played in the background of an advertisement by a local radio station without his knowledge or consent. Andrei, who was still law student at the time, sued the radio station for copyright infringement, and ultimately won a precedent-setting victory in Russia’s second-highest court. After a successful career working for the world’s largest international law firm, Andrei immigrated to Canada in 2007. After undertaking additional schooling in the law, Andrei set out to found a firm that would provide business owners trademarking services for a single, flat fee, and thus Trademark Factory was born. To date, Trademark Factory has filed for over 1,500 trademarks for over 800 clients around the world with an astonishing 99.3% rate of success. For more information, visit trademarkfactory.com and follow Trademark Factory on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram and subscribe to their YouTube channel.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers