Unveiling of 2019’s laureates for the Yvan Allaire medal: Anita Anand (University of Toronto) and Réal Labelle (HEC Montreal)

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Royal Society of Canada has awarded the Yvan Allaire medal to Professor Anita Anand and Réal Labelle respectively Professor of Law and J.R. Kimber Chair in Investor Protection and Corporate Governance at the University of Toronto and Emeritus Professor at HEC Montreal.

In partnership with the Institute for Governance (IGOPP), The Royal Society of Canada awards this medal for excellence in research in matters of governance. The recipients have distinguished themselves by their singular contributions to the field of governance.The Yvan Allaire medal, which comes with a $5 000 scholarship, was named in honor of Professor Yvan Allaire, Executive chair of IGOPP and Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada who is an authority in the field of governance in Quebec and Canada.

About IGOPP:Created in 2005, the Institute for governance (IGOPP) has become a center of excellence for research, policies and interventions on matters of governance in public and private organizations. IGOPP has become over the years a key reference on all issues of governance in the private and public sectors. For more information about IGOPP, visit www.igopp.org/en General InformationMajida Lamnini

Director, Strategic Initiatives, IGOPP

514.439.9301

