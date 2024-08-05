UPCX Wallet Releases New Features and Opens Testnet for Public Testing

Singapore, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UPCX, a leading open-source payment platform, has released new Web3 wallet features and opened its testnet for public testing. Users can now explore the innovative capabilities of the UPCX wallet through the testnet, experiencing the boundless potential of future digital payments. This milestone drives UPCX’s continuous improvement in building a secure, efficient, and user-friendly cryptocurrency payment ecosystem.

The UPCX wallet testnet introduces the following innovative features:

1. Scheduled Payments: Users can precisely set transactions for specific future dates and times, ideal for scenarios like rent, loan repayments, or supplier payments, ensuring timely and accurate transactions.

2. Recurring Payments: Supports automated weekly or monthly transfers, perfect for subscription services, utility bills, or regular donations, saving time and boosting efficiency.

3. Escrow Transactions: Funds are securely locked in an escrow account via smart contracts, released only when conditions (e.g., delivery confirmation) are met, effectively reducing transaction risks.

4. Threshold Approvals: Enables multi-signature authorization, suitable for high-value corporate expenses or high-trust operations, enhancing fund security and decision transparency.

Users can access the testnet and request test tokens via the following links:

Testnet Wallet: https://wallet-testnet.upcx.org/

Testnet Faucet: https://www.upcx.org/testnet-faucet/

UPCX is committed to creating a secure, programmable, and user-centric infrastructure that transcends traditional payment boundaries. The launch of these new wallet features not only showcases UPCX’s technical prowess but also marks a significant step toward fulfilling its “Beyond Payments” vision. Moving forward, UPCX will continue to optimize its offerings and leverage its high-performance blockchain technology to promote the widespread adoption of crypto payments.

UPCX Chief Marketing Officer Koki Sato stated: “We encourage users worldwide to join the testnet and experience the unique features of the UPCX wallet, contributing to the evolution of digital payments. Your feedback will help us build a safer and more convenient payment ecosystem.”

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

UPCX Whitepaper 1.0

https://upcx.io/zh-CN/whitepaper/

UPCX Linktree

https://link3.to/upcx

Media Contact

Company Name: UPCX team

Contact: Jiso Liu

Email: info-at-upcx.io

Website: www.upcx.io

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



