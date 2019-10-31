UPDATE – Awarded “Most Innovative New Product of 2019”, the Eco Four Twenty Personal Air Filter is a Must-Buy This Holiday Season

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ‘Tis the season to go green! Toronto, Canada-based company, Eco Four Twenty is excited to officially announce its Canada-wide distribution partnership with humble+fume , one of North America’s leading distributors of accessories. Eco Four Twenty’s innovative replacement filter system and sleek aircraft grade aluminum casing helped it win the award of “Most Innovative New Product of 2019” from humble+fume.

The Eco Four Twenty Personal Air Filter is perfect for someone who wants a pure, clean and discreet experience. The filtration technology lies in its activated carbon and HEPA filters that are simple and fast to replace. Compared to traditional sploofs or other disposable options, Eco Four Twenty’s replacement filter system is able to reduce up to 80% of plastic waste because of how lightweight and effective its replacements are.“Eco Four Twenty has managed to marry unsurpassed function with premium quality while remaining mindful of the environment by offering replaceable filtration technology. We are so happy to carry Eco Four Twenty products and support their vision and goals,” says Robert Ritchot, CEO of humble+fume.Michael Ghazal, Founder and CEO of Eco Four Twenty, commented, “We are honoured to receive this product innovation award from humble+fume. They have been distributing accessories in this industry for over 20 years now and we are very confident that they will help us reach our highest potential with this product and all future products.”In a very short time frame, Eco Four Twenty has become a top-selling personal air filter in Canada, the United States and internationally. Eco Four Twenty’s patented filter is designed to easily trap and eliminate odours and fumes by simply exhaling into the device, leaving nothing but clean air. Backed by an unbeatable Lifetime Warranty and 100% Money Back Guarantee, the Eco Four Twenty Personal Air Filter is miles ahead in terms of technology, sustainability and economic viability when compared to homemade sploofs and other disposable options.The Eco Four Twenty Personal Air Filter is poised to become a must-have item on everyone’s holiday wishlist. Happy shopping! Check out the Eco Four Twenty Personal Air Filter today.About Eco Four Twenty:Eco Four Twenty stands committed to making eco-friendly products that are both good for the consumer and good for the environment. Eco Four Twenty’s team has years of experience in product design, development and filtration technology. Eco Four Twenty’s product collection is sold in shops and dispensaries across the world. Eco Four Twenty’s top-selling personal air filter is already a big hit and will allow you to enjoy your hits in a sleek and environment-friendly manner. Eco Four Twenty is proud to partner with humble+fume, one of North America’s leading distributors of green lifestyle accessories. Eco Four Twenty was awarded humble+fume’s “Most Innovative New Product of 2019.”For interviews and product details: MEDIA CONTACT: Danielle McKay, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Danielle@marigoldpr.com , 905-808-7230, Marigold Marketing & PRPhotos accompanying this announcement are available athttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34ac3a35-d9aa-4e55-8209-92b0587387b1https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3cc8d69-f8f0-4f11-ae13-340e3375a0b7

