UPDATE: Brenda Bisner Reveals the Driving Force Behind One of the Most Powerful Female Disruptors in the Entertainment Industry

CALGARY, Alberta, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As one of the most well-respected names in children’s entertainment, Brenda Bisner, Chief Content Officer at Kidoodle.TV® (owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc.), shares a powerful, decades-long commitment to creating a better world for both children and women. In light of Women’s History Month, a time spent commemorating and encouraging the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in history, Brenda Bisner reflects on how her challenging childhood fueled her passion as a mother and business leader today.

“When my career started, it was uncommon to see ‘women supporting women.’ It just was not something that women saw, and it was very much understood that there were ‘places’ where females belonged,” said Bisner. “My take away from that was that I could change the narrative with my own actions and empower everyone around me for the better; now, as a mother of a young woman, I’m proud that I can help push forward a new generation of female empowerment, starting in my own home and celebrating that women are powerful and can accomplish anything.”

Brenda Bisner is a Children’s Media Executive who creates IMPACT partnerships for organizations that positively benefit Children globally. She creates opportunities that are disruptive and beneficial for the intended and focused need of creating a better experience, and world, for the children to stream in, safely.

After spending decades in media and entertainment, with a career spanning 22 years in the business, working with countless household name brands, she is a deeply beloved digital media maven and expert, who is well-respected by colleagues for her enthusiastic future casting, her kindness and bravery, plus her fierce passion and deep knowledge of the fast-changing children’s digital landscape. Brenda Bisner is also a member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences™ and a member of CHIEF. She is also a judge for the Kidscreen Awards, the Juno Awards, the Rockie Awards and the Webbys and many other organizations as her voice and opinion are incredibly relevant.

“It’s amazing what Brenda has achieved over the last few years with Kidoodle.TV. She elevated our content library, image and has shown relentless dedication to serving all of the children in the world the opportunity to enjoy content safely, which is at the heart of our entire mission – to keep kids Safe Streaming™,” remarked Neil Gruninger, President at Kidoodle.TV.

Inspired by fearless women like Gloria Steinem, Betty White, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the work Brenda Bisner does in securing successful acquisitions of children’s media programs brings curated, age-appropriate content to children around the world. Kidoodle.TV® is a go-to service for millions of families globally, and Bisner has been critical in this aggressive growth of the family-friendly content offering. Brenda is a powerful and inspirational example of the unique, modern-day balance of loving a career, being a mother, and paving the path for more women to do the same.

When asked for advice she would give to the next generation of women, Bisner said, “It all starts with the love you have for yourself; being kind starts with you and is a non-negotiable for everyone you meet. Say ‘please’ and ‘thank you,’ and don’t forget to drink your water!”

