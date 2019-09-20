UPDATE – Greybrook and Marlin Spring Announce Acquisition of a 324 Unit Multi-Family Portfolio in Montreal

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greybrook Realty Partners and Marlin Spring announced today the acquisition of a portfolio of rental properties in Montréal, Québec. Entities controlled by Greybrook and Marlin Spring have purchased a portfolio consisting of seven apartment buildings with a total of 324 rental units. Greybrook and Marlin Spring will oversee the execution of a value-add program which will involve in-suite renovations and common area improvements across all seven properties.