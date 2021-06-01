UPDATE -- Inuit Nunangat Research Program (INRP) Funding Announcement

QUEBEC CITY, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regional organizations in the four regions of Inuit Nunangat, with support from Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) Canada, and ArcticNet, are pleased to announce the first 11 projects funded under the newly-established Inuit Nunangat Research Program (INRP). The INRP advances Inuit self-determination in research by creating space for Inuit to design research projects, develop partnerships to build capacity, and strengthen the impact and effectiveness of Inuit Nunangat research for Inuit. Led by the Inuit Land Claims Organizations from the four regions of Inuit Nunangat, this program is the first Inuit-led, directed, and governed research program in the world.

“Inuit-led research will benefit the community,” said Carla Pamak, Inuit Research Advisor for Nunatsiavut and Chair of the ArcticNet Inuit Advisory Committee (IAC), which recommended the projects for funding.

In Inuit Nunangat, Inuit are becoming more involved in the research process and undertaking research that is relevant and prioritized by Inuit. The Inuit-led projects include subject matter that ranges from wildlife, language, health and more.

The IAC would like to congratulate all researchers involved in advancing the research interests of Inuit in Canada. This first call for proposals received many submissions for high-quality research of importance to Inuit and the IAC looks forward to extending this opportunity to future Inuit researchers.

“Congratulations to all funding recipients recognized in this round of proposals. Your work benefits us all by increasing the availability of Inuit-led research and contributing to better decision-making on issues that affect us.” said ITK President Natan Obed.

Aligning with ITK’s National Inuit Strategy on Research (NISR), this program supports Inuit self-determination while building climate resilience in the Arctic. It advances Inuit governance in research, ensures Inuit inclusion and co-design, builds capacity through training and fellowships, and uses partnerships to strengthen the impact and effectiveness of Inuit Nunangat research for and led by Inuit.

The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., Makivik Corporation, Kativik Regional Government, and the Nunatsiavut Government are proud that 11 projects have been funded in this first year of the Inuit Nunangat Research Program (INRP). This program is supported by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), the Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) Canada, ArcticNet, the University of Ottawa, Université Laval, and Networks of Centres of Excellence Canada.

