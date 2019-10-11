UPDATE – Northfield Capital Corporation Acquires Securities of Solstice Gold Corp.

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northfield Capital Corporation (the “Acquirer”) announces that it has acquired ownership and control of 50,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of Solstice Gold Corp. (the “Company”), Suite 1020 – 800 Pender St. W., Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6 on October 10, 2019, representing approximately 0.07% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of such date immediately following such transaction.

Immediately before the transaction described above, the Acquirer held an aggregate of 6,018,500 common shares of the Company and convertible securities entitling the Acquirer to acquire an additional 1,000,000 common shares of the Company (the “Warrants”), representing approximately 8.66% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 9.95% assuming exercise of the Warrants only). Upon completion of the transaction described above, the Acquirer owns and controls an aggregate of 6,068,500 common shares of the Company (the “Owned Shares”) and the 1,000,000 Warrants, representing approximately 8.73% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of October 10, 2019 immediately following the transaction described above (or approximately 10.02% assuming exercise of the Warrants only).The Subject Shares were acquired through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquirer are managed for investment purposes, and the Acquirer could increase or decrease their investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. The aggregate consideration payable for the Subject Shares was $3,500.00, calculated as an aggregate of 50,000 Subject Shares acquired at a purchase price of $0.07 per share.The trade was effected in reliance upon the exemption contained in Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 on the basis that the Acquirer is an “accredited investor” as defined herein. Additional Information A copy of the applicable securities report filed in connection with the matters set forth above may be obtained by contacting:Brent Peters

141 Adelaide Street West

Suite 301

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5Tel: 416-628-5901

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT

TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

