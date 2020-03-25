Update on COVID-19 Pandemic

TORONTO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Communications Inc. (“Rogers”, “we” or “our”) has been closely monitoring developments related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to significantly impact the well-being of individuals and the Canadian and global economies, Rogers has implemented a response plan to continue providing service and support to our customers and communities while safeguarding the health and safety of the public and our employees.Rogers is focused on operating and maintaining its wireless and wireline networks, and media operations, as well as the key business operations required to ensure service continuity for customers. Rogers has implemented alternative working arrangements for employees and temporarily closed retail locations nationally, with the exception of a limited number of street front stores that remain open to urgent customer support. On March 16, 2020 we announced a series of measures to help our customers including the waiving of certain fees.Rogers is in close contact with government officials at all levels, suppliers and partners, and key business customers, and its pandemic response plans are evolving.Public and private sector policies and initiatives to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, including the imposition of business closures , travel restrictions, the promotion of social distancing and the adoption of work-from-home and online education by companies, schools and institutions are impacting how customers use our networks, products and services, the manner or extent to which we can offer certain products and services, and the ability of certain suppliers and vendors to provide products and services to us.Due to the uncertainty surrounding the magnitude, duration and potential outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable at this time to predict its impact on our operations, liquidity, financial condition and results, but the impact may be material.About Rogers

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses.

For further information:Investor Relations, 416.935.7777, investor.relations@rci.rogers.com

