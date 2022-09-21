Update on Sirios’ activities on its Cheechoo gold property

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce an update on the work recently completed on its Cheechoo gold property.

Mechanical stripping and channel sampling

Following the prospecting program completed earlier this summer, three outcrops (figure 1) were mechanical stripped and channel sampled in the area of the metasediments, to the east of the conceptual pit of the Cheechoo gold deposit. A total of 218 samples from 216 meters of channels were sent to the ALS laboratory in Val-d’Or for gold assaying.

In this area, metasediments favorable to gold mineralization extend from the tonalite hosting the Cheechoo gold deposit to more than 500 meters to the east.

Mineral Resource Estimate Update

The mineral resource estimate update continues as planned. One of the main objectives of this update is to define, for the first time, indicated resources for the Cheechoo gold deposit. This conversion from inferred to indicated resources will increase the robustness of the Preliminary Economic Study (PEA) that will be carried out thereafter.

1-kg Reanalysis program

Following the completion of the reanalysis program, a total of 2,626 1-kg sub-samples were re-assayed at the Actlabs and AGAT laboratories. The reanalysis results show an overall increase of approximately 4% in the gold grade compared to the assays carried out previously on 50 g aliquots of the samples (table 1). These 1-kg samples are considered more representative of the gold mineralization. Therefore, in addition to indicating an increase in the average gold grade, this large number of re-assays increases the confidence in the control of the gold grade of the Cheechoo deposit.

Samples re-assayed as part of this program will be incorporated into the ongoing mineral resource update.

Comparison of all 50 g assays and 1-kg re-assays 50 g (g/t Au) 1 kg (g/t Au) 1 kg/50 g Average 0.52 0.54 + 4% Median 0.38 0.39 + 3% 1 kg/50 g Average Difference1 + 12% Number of samples 2,626

Table 1: Overall final results of the 1-kg reanalysis program.

Assay quality control

For the re-assay program, 1-kg aliquots of reject material were taken from previous core samples and assayed using the “LeachWELL™” method at the AGAT laboratory and using the “metallic sieve” method at the Actlabs laboratory.

Following a strict QA/QC program, blanks and certified reference materials were integrated into the sampling sequence. Special certified reference materials (Assay Pills) were used to ensure adequate quality control of the assays on 1 kg of material.

About the Cheechoo Property

The Cheechoo gold property is 100% owned by Sirios and consists of 225 claims covering an area of 118 km2, divided into three non-contiguous blocks. It is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, less than 9 km from Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine and is easily accessible by all-season roads. The project’s most recent resource estimate (October 2020) delineated inferred resources of 2.0 million ounces of gold contained in 93.0 million tonnes at 0.65 g/t Au, with significant potential to increase this resource (BBA, P-L. Richard, P. Geo.; J. Torrealba, P. Eng.; D. Evangelista, P. Eng., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for The Cheechoo Project, 31/10/2020).

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jordi Turcotte, P.Geo. and Guillaume Doucet, P.Geo., both qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101.

About Sirios

A pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in Eeyou Istchee James Bay in Quebec, Canada, Sirios Resources inc. is focused primarily on its Cheechoo gold discovery while actively exploring the high gold potential of its other properties.

1 Average of all the differences in grade between the assays on 1 kg divided by the assays on 50 g.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65630dd4-46d6-4b97-b699-aec7fa1efc40



