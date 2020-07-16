Update – Vendasta kicks off ‘Next 100′ hiring blitz

Saskatoon, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading end-to-end ecommerce platform Vendasta is kicking off a significant hiring blitz, adding 100 jobs to the Saskatchewan economy.The announcement was made during a media event Thursday morning. The positions will primarily be for professional customer serving roles in sales and support.“When the pandemic hit—like everyone—we were unsure about the future, and paused our aggressive expansion plans, as 40 percent of the three million businesses we serve were not operating normally,” said Vendasta CEO Brendan King. “Fortunately for us, our technology helps businesses become ecommerce-enabled and operate remotely. We have seen a significant increase in demand, and are looking for more talented Vendastians to help us democratize technology for small businesses.”“As Saskatchewan recovers from the economic impacts of COVID-19, we are relying on local businesses and job creators to help invest in Saskatchewan people,” said Premier Scott Moe. “Vendasta’s announcement of an additional 100 jobs is significant for Saskatoon and Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan is open for business, and innovators like Vendasta are ready to lead the way through a new decade of growth.”“This announcement from Vendasta is significant both for the economy of Saskatoon and for the strength of our downtown,” said Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark. “Saskatoon is the heart of a growing tech hub—the ‘Silicon Prairie’—that is helping to tackle the problems facing the world with ingenuity and innovation. This investment helps to strengthen our economy and make our downtown more resilient, and it is great that Vendasta is becoming an even larger player in this work.”The company is on a three-year plan for growth, fueled by a $40 million venture capital round in 2019. Its effort to bring its total employee count to 650 by 2021 was briefly paused as businesses around the world assessed the damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.Job postings are being added daily on the company’s website.About Vendasta:Vendasta provides an end-to-end commerce platform to 28,000+ customers who sell digital products and services to more than 3.8 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These customers include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platform allows these groups to easily adopt new solutions from a marketplace of SaaS technologies that they can sell under their own brand to SMB customers. The platform provides AI-driven marketing automation, sales tools, and an integrated CRM to facilitate go-to-market. It also includes task, orders, and billing management systems to help scale through robotic process automation. SMBs are provided one login for all solutions purchased under a Vendasta customer’s brand. They enjoy one integrated dashboard with prescription, context, and tracking to understand how they are doing and how they can improve performance. Vendasta has a growing team of more than 400 people based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, and has been named one of Canada and North America’s fastest growing companies for five years in a row.Attachmentnext100_logoDani Mario

