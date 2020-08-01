UpRyze Cannabis Ltd., an Indigenous-run micro-cultivator of craft cannabis, completes construction and submits its Evidence Package
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESACHESON, Alberta, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UpRyze Cannabis Ltd. (the “Company” or “UpRyze”) is pleased to announce that it has submitted its Evidence Package to Health Canada, the final step towards receiving its cultivation licence for its purpose-built, specialty micro-cultivation facility located in Acheson, Alberta. UpRyze previously received its Confirmation of Readiness under the Health Canada Navigator program, a licencing stream reserved for Indigenous applicants.CONTACT Dave Muddle
