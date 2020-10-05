UpRyze Cannabis Ltd., an Indigenous-run micro-cultivator of craft cannabis, receives its Health Canada license

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

ACHESON, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UpRyze Cannabis Ltd. (the “Company” or “UpRyze”) is pleased to announce that it has been granted a micro-cultivation licence for its purpose built, specialty facility located in Acheson, Alberta. The License also grants UpRyze a micro-processing and medical sales licence. UpRyze’s application was reviewed under the Health Canada Navigator program, a licencing stream reserved for Indigenous applicants. The first strains will be available in approximately 10 weeks.CONTACT Dave Muddle

