UpRyze Cannabis Ltd., an Indigenous-run micro-cultivator of craft cannabis, receives its Health Canada license

UpRyze Cannabis Ltd. (the "Company" or "UpRyze") is pleased to announce that it has been granted a micro-cultivation licence for its purpose built, specialty facility located in Acheson, Alberta. The License also grants UpRyze a micro-processing and medical sales licence. UpRyze's application was reviewed under the Health Canada Navigator program, a licencing stream reserved for Indigenous applicants. The first strains will be available in approximately 10 weeks.
