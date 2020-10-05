Monday, October 5, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | UpRyze Cannabis Ltd., an Indigenous-run micro-cultivator of craft cannabis, receives its Health Canada license

UpRyze Cannabis Ltd., an Indigenous-run micro-cultivator of craft cannabis, receives its Health Canada license

UpRyze Cannabis Ltd

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
ACHESON, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UpRyze Cannabis Ltd. (the “Company” or “UpRyze”) is pleased to announce that it has been granted a micro-cultivation licence for its purpose built, specialty facility located in Acheson, Alberta. The License also grants UpRyze a micro-processing and medical sales licence. UpRyze’s application was reviewed under the Health Canada Navigator program, a licencing stream reserved for Indigenous applicants. The first strains will be available in approximately 10 weeks.CONTACT Dave Muddle
Investor Relations
Ryze with Us
P. (1) 780-571-4200
E.

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
New data from Canada Organic Trade Association showing dramatic growth in organic food sector as Canadians spend $6
New data from Canada Organic Trade Association showing dramatic growth in organic food sector as Canadians spend $6.9 billion annual on organic groceries
Q4 2020 Operational Update, Recovery of a 63
Q4 2020 Operational Update, Recovery of a 63.88 Carat Diamond at Oena and Joint Venture With Gumrock Mining