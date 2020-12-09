Upstream Works Enhances Assist Knowledge Management Solution for Optimized CX

Woodbridge, Ontario, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Upstream Works Software Ltd., a provider of Omnichannel Contact Center solutions, announces feature enhancements to their Upstream Works Assist knowledge management solution for enterprises, enabling richer customer engagements, greater efficiency and more consistent service.Upstream Works delivers enhanced omnichannel customer experience solutions with an intuitive desktop, seamless integrations and rich data insights. Upstream Works Assist is a powerful knowledge management system that provides intuitive self-service options for customers while giving employees and agents quick and easy access to pertinent information, knowledge sharing and collaboration across departments. The new feature additions allow for contextual knowledge, enhanced search functions, optimized workflows, guided support and real-time reports and analytics.With Upstream Works Assist, contact center agents, digital workers and customers are empowered to come to quick resolutions with content that is easily searchable, media-rich and optimized through decision trees and visualization. Reduce training time, improve efficiency and elevate customer satisfaction with contextual guidance powered by Upstream Works Assist.“It is essential for organizations to centralize knowledge with real-time access to provide employees and customers with the right information,” said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works. “Upstream Works Assist knowledge management helps organizations provide fast search and contextual content across channels, improving engagements and business results.”Learn more about Upstream Works Assist Knowledge here.About Upstream Works Software www.upstreamworks.com Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Center software to increase customer engagement and employee success. The customer journey comes together across all channels with an intuitive desktop, seamless integrations and consistent management. For more than 15 years, Upstream Works has been developing flexible solutions for organizations wanting to improve the customer experience, operational efficiency and long-term business growth.For more information, contact:

