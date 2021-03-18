Upstream Works Receives 2021 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award

Woodbridge, Ontario, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Upstream Works Software Ltd. announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named the Upstream Works Desktop (UWD) as a 2021 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.Upstream Works provides omnichannel contact center solutions that are designed to boost agent and customer engagement. UWD is a digital desktop for the front office, back office and contact center to ensure a unified customer journey across the enterprise. With integrations to third-party business applications and CRMs, UWD enables accelerated digital transformation and streamlined operations.“Thank you, CUSTOMER Magazine for recognizing our innovative contact center solutions,” said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works. “We help organizations around the world elevate their customer experience with enhanced capabilities that enable a more productive contact center. We are pleased to be recognized for our expertise.”The 2021 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Upstream Works with a 2020 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “Its Upstream Works Desktop solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Upstream Works in 2021 and beyond.”About Upstream Works Software www.upstreamworks.comUpstream Works provides best-in-class omnichannel contact center solutions to increase customer engagement and employee success. The customer journey comes together across all channels with a unified desktop, seamless integrations and consistent management. For more than 15 years, Upstream Works has been developing flexible solutions for organizations wanting to improve the customer experience, operational efficiency and long-term business growth.TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com .Janice Keay

