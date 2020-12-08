Upstream Works Unifies CX with New Desktop for Digital Workers

Woodbridge, Ontario, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Upstream Works Software Ltd. is excited to announce their new Desktop tailored for digital workers in the Contact Center and Back Office. The Upstream Works Desktop (UWD) will unify customer engagements across the entire organization, ensuring a great experience through the whole journey.Upstream Works is an omnichannel contact center solutions provider that excels in designing excellent experiences for both agents and customers. The Desktop goes beyond the Contact Center to modernize business process across the entire organization with real-time visibility of all customer interactions, tasks and cases, from the Back Office and Front Office to the Contact Center. By streamlining operations, the Desktop helps organizations remove information silos and improve the overall customer experience.The Upstream Works Desktop for digital workers also provides team collaboration tools, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to reduce manual tasks, integrations to business applications and CRMs, and reporting and analytics for all channels and tasks to help organizations of all sizes improve operational efficiency. Channel flexibility allows for continuous engagements across all digital channels, including email, web chat, social, bots, AnyTask, and messaging like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, WeChat and TwitterDM. UWD is also fully compatible with Cisco Finesse.“There is an accelerated need for connected digital customer experiences across every department in an organization,” said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works. “Our new desktop for digital workers will streamline engagements and operations from the Contact Center to the Back Office. With full transparency and process automation, the Upstream Works Desktop will transform CX and improve overall performance.”Learn more about the Upstream Works Desktop for digital workers here.About Upstream Works Software www.upstreamworks.com Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Center software to increase customer engagement and employee success. The customer journey comes together across all channels with an intuitive desktop, seamless integrations and consistent management. For more than 15 years, Upstream Works has been developing flexible solutions for organizations wanting to improve the customer experience, operational efficiency and long-term business growth. ###For more information, contact: Janice Keay VP, Marketing Upstream Works Software

