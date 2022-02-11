Urban Sadhu Beauty Collection Launch Takes On The Physical And Mental Stresses Of Modern Life

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urban Sadhu Beauty is a collection of organic, full-spectrum CBD combined with a mix of essential oils. Each product is carefully crafted to relieve tension and aid in warming up the muscles, either to enhance a yoga practice or simply as part of a stress-relieving self-care routine. Welcome to Urban Sadhu Beauty. Developed by well-respected yogi Austin Sanderson and Bobby Hranichny. They knew that the energy and sensory stimulation required to engage in a hard-surfaced, fast-paced, active urban (or suburban or rural) lifestyle could make it difficult to de-stress and cause chronic inflammation. Based on their needs and clients at their Urban Sadhu Yoga studio in Jersey City, N.J., where Sanderson’s unique ancient-meets-modern Urban Sadhu Yoga method™ is practiced.

They envisioned a collection of healing body products founded in the Ayurvedic healing tradition focused on natural, herbal remedies. But they would update the approach, Sanderson says, by including innovative full-spectrum CBD* into each product. (There have been studies that suggest that CBD can reduce pain due to inflammation, and anecdotally, users of CBD products have reported beneficial results.) It could be used by yoga practitioners, but also by anyone seeking relief from inflammation and a stressful life routine. Urban Sadhu wholesale website.

Key attributes that differentiate and elevate Urban Sadhu Beauty products from other CBD-infused beauty products include:

Concepted by a well-respected yogi with a deep understanding of Ayurvedic healing methodologies and with first-hand experience with healing powers of Full Spectrum Organic CBD products.

Developed in conjunction with a notable Colorado-based In Season Beauty, custom private-label CBD-infused beauty products. Founded in 2015 by Stefanie Soifer, a licensed esthetician for 16 years, In Season is female-run and operated.

Made from plant- and therapeutic-grade essential oils-based ingredients in small batches to control quality and efficacy with no animal testing.

Infused with full-spectrum organic CBD from hemp plants, which contains all the beneficial elements of the plant but none of the psychotropic effects of THC.



CBJ Newsmakers