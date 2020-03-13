Urbana Corporation: 2019 Annual Financial Statements

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./TORONTO, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)Urbana Corporation (“Urbana”) announces today that it has submitted its audited Annual Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 to the applicable Canadian securities regulators.PDF versions of the documents are also available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedar.com. For further information contact: Elizabeth Naumovski

