Urbana Corporation Has Filed 2025 Second Quarter Interim Financial Statements

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation announces today that it has filed its unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information contact:
Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106 [email protected]


