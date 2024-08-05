Urbana Corporation Intersects 6.98 g/t Gold over 6.00 metres at the Urban Gold Project

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A) is pleased to report results from its recently completed winter drill program at its 100%-owned Urban Gold Project, located approximately nine (9) kilometres southwest of the Windfall gold deposit in Quebec’s prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

The 5,226-metres program, comprising 17 drill holes, focused on the southern portion of the project area. Highlights include an intercept of 6.98 grams of gold per tonne (g/t) over 6.0 metres in hole UU-25-12, significantly expanding the known mineralized zone to a potential strike length of 200 metres and remains open for at least 300 meters westward. The program also confirmed the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures, further validating the project’s potential.

This drill program targeted areas along trend from historical intercepts drilled in the 1980s, including 15.0 g/t over 0.8 metres and 15.0 g/t over 0.97 metres. Hole UU-25-12 was collared approximately 150 metres west of these historical hits and returned one of the best intervals for the program.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) UU-25-12 23.00 33.00 6.00 6.98 UU-25-12 52.00 53.50 1.50 1.44 UU-25-01 89.20 92.65 3.45 3.28 UU-25-01 113.70 120.00 6.30 1.26 UU-25-02 110.20 114.00 3.80 0.59 UU-25-05 286.75 289.75 3.00 1.02 UU-25-10 229.30 230.05 0.75 3.55 UU-25-13 18.85 19.35 0.50 6.43

True width determination is estimated at 55-90% of the reported core length interval for the zone.

Urbana is commencing a comprehensive surface exploration campaign to begin this month, targeting the underexplored northern and central portions of the Urban Gold Project.

Northern Sector: Never previously drilled, this area is surrounded by multiple gold occurrences, including recent intercepts reported by Osisko Mining such as 75.8 g/t gold over 0.4 m (OSK-PHX-24-049) and 46.2 g/t gold over 1.0 m (OSK-UB-19-132).

Central Sector: Historically active since the 1950s, this area contains numerous undocumented gold showings. The program will focus on locating historical workings, surface sampling and prioritizing targets for a winter 2025 drill campaign.

Strategic Location Surrounded by Major Developments

The Urban Gold Project is road-accessible and benefits from nearby infrastructure. It lies between Goldfield’s Windfall deposit and Bonterra Resources’ Barry deposit, within a highly prospective mineralized corridor.

Urbana’s President and CEO, Thomas S. Caldwell, commented:

“These initial results confirm the presence of a gold-bearing system and demonstrate that the Urban Gold Project remains vastly underexplored. With a major gold producer now active in the region, we’re very excited about the increased potential for value creation. The upcoming surface program will help us refine drill targets for our next phase of exploration.”

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-90% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d’Or, Quebec. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included approximately every 10 samples, representing 10.9% of the total for QA/QC purposes by Urbana as well as the lab.

Qualified Persons

Technical and scientific aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski, Investor Relations

(416) 595-9106 [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers