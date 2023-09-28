Urbanimmersive launches AI-enhanced Property printed Photo Book solution

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF), a leading provider of 3D digital twin solutions for real estate marketing, is pleased to announce the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (‘AI’)-enhanced printed photo book solution.

This new product introduction is an embodiment of the vertical integration of the operations of Urbanimmersive with its technologies, visual content, services, data integration and sophisticated designs with its state-of-the-art HomeVisit printing facilities in Chantilly (VA) acquired last year. The printed photo book is strategically oriented to bolster the adoption of the Company’s proprietary digital twin offerings by including our 2D floor plans into the printed photo book.

Photo book images storytelling is supported by the integration of AI room identification for methodically selecting and sequencing the property’s essence. Moreover, the photo book’s seamless inclusion of our 2D floor plans, derived directly from Urbanimmersive’s 3D digital twin technology, further accentuating the property’s narrative. The Company will also offer the inclusion of QR codes in the photo book, which will be linked directly to Urbanimmersive’s digital assets such as property websites and 3D digital twins, representing an added value strategic move. This not only provides a tangible-to-digital bridge for users but also underscores the Company’s focus on promoting its digital twin adoption.

Offered as a turn-key option through the Company’s real estate photography and 3D scanning services, the AI-enhanced photo book will also be offered as a Vertical SaaS (VSaaS) to independent photographers. The VSaaS provides turn-key solutions for selling, managing, and delivering the photo book, even offering sales taxes management solutions required for tangible product sales in the US.

“Coming from an internal study we have conducted, more than 40% of our existing clients (within the 20,000 clients using our platform) use printed materials from various third-party providers, having to deal with image transfers, revisions, media format and file sizes, among other things. We believe this new printed product’s effortless ordering option will have an immediate impact on our sales while retaining and attracting new agents for the service and independent photographers for the VSaaS,” stated Ghislain Lemire CEO, Urbanimmersive.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive develops and commercializes real estate photography technologies and services focused on redefining industry visual content standards. The Company all-in-one platform enables high-volume photography businesses to increase operational productivity delivering feature-rich 3D tours and floor plans, leading-edge property websites and high-resolution AI-indexed images. The Company operating segments include software (SaaS), 3D photography equipment and, in a growing number of North American cities, technology-powered real estate photography service business units leading the industry photo-shoots standards transformation. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

