USMCA Trade Deal Set to Go

CBJ — The USMCA trade agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico has now been completed and will be ready to go into effect on July 1 — Canada’s 153rd birthday.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told the U.S. Congress that all three countries are ready to proceed on the next step: creating “uniform regulations” that will govern how the language of the deal is to be interpreted.

The Trump administration sees the agreement as an integral part of its strategy to repatriate the American manufacturing industry. In the months leading up to the agreement Trump criticized the former NAFTA deal, saying it was heavily weighted against American interests.

It appears all three countries are satisfied with the new agreement in its current form.

@CanBizJournal