Vaccinated JDI employees receive bonuses

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over 3000 vaccinated employees of JD Irving, Limited at 45 different locations have now qualified to receive a $150 vaccination bonus as part of an incentive program announced this fall.

Employees were asked to show their proof of vaccination before October 29th in order to qualify for a bonus which will be paid in locations which are at least 95% vaccinated.

“We know that vaccines are proven to be a safe and effective way of protecting ourselves and others from infection and the worst impacts of COVID-19 including hospitalization and death,” said Jim Ramsay, JD Irving, Limited Vice-President of Health and Safety. “We encourage everyone to receive the vaccine. This is one way of saying thank you to our vaccinated employees for keeping each other and our workplaces safe while continuing to provide the products and services that our customers value.”

The 45 locations represent separate workplaces across Atlantic Canada and includes over 860 people employed at the JD Irving, Limited headquarters at 300 Union St. in Saint John, New Brunswick.

With safety as a core company value, J.D. Irving, Limited continues to take steps which provide a safe work environment as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves and new information is available.

