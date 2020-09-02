COVID-19 Stage 3 Vaccine Trials

CBJ — British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has started Phase 3 of experimental trials for its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

The vaccine was co-developed with Oxford University and has the backing of the U.S. government. Other multinational pharmaceutical companies Rivals Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTec already have Phase 3 trials under way, and are likewise being supported by federal government funding.

AstraZeneca plans to recruit up to 30,000 adults aged 18 years or over from diverse racial, ethnic and geographic groups. The people will range from those who are considered to be perfectly healthy to those with known stable underlying medical conditions, such as HIV.

Participants will receive two active or placebo doses spaced apart at four-week intervals. The Phase 3 trials of of the vaccine are taking place in Great Britain, Brazil and South Africa. AstraZeneca is also looking at setting up similar trials in Japan and Russia once the governments of those two countries sign off on their official approval.

