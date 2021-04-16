Valorem Unaware of Any Material Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VALOREM RESOURCES INC. (the “Company” or “Valorem”) (CSE: VALU) (Frankfurt: 1XW1). It has come to the Company’s attention that we have been the target of false statements being made by the-financialnews.com about the nature of our assets. We understand from an article published by the Globe & Mail earlier today, that the offending website has previously targeted another exploration company with an almost identically worded post about that particular company.

Valorem wishes to clarify that we have had no involvement with this website before nor in connection with the false article about our assets. Valorem has never had any communications with this website, is not associated with this website in any manner whatsoever, nor do we know who they are. Valorem strongly disclaims any statements made about us by this website.

About Valorem Resources Inc. - Valorem explores and develops precious metal properties in the Americas.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD – Valorem Resources Inc.

Tony Louie, Interim CEO and Director

Email: tlouie@valoremresources.com

Phone: 604-319-8712

