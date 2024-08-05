Valour Rings the Bell at SIX Swiss Exchange to Mark Inaugural Listings of HBAR and ICP Staking ETPs

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DeFi Technologies (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) ( Nasdaq: DEFT ) ( CBOE CA: DEFI ) ( GR: R9B ), a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance (“DeFi”), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Valour Inc., and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, “Valour”), participated in a bell-ringing ceremony at the SIX Swiss Exchange to commemorate Valour’s inaugural product listings in Switzerland on July 17, 2025.

On July 17, Valour officially entered the Swiss market with the listing of two staking ETPs on SIX: 1Valour Hedera (HBAR) Physical Staking (ISIN: GB00BRC6JM96) and 1Valour Internet Computer (ICP) Physical Staking (ISIN: GB00BS2BDN04). Today’s ceremony recognizes that milestone and Valour’s continued expansion across Europe.

“Today’s bell-ringing at SIX celebrates an important step in Valour’s growth,” said Johanna Belitz, Head of Nordics and DACH at Valour. “Switzerland is among the most forward-looking markets for regulated digital asset products, and we’re pleased to offer simple, compliant access to native protocol yields from HBAR and ICP.”

“Our debut on SIX reflects strong demand from both institutions and retail investors for transparent, yield-generating digital asset products,” added Elaine Buehler, Head of Products at Valour. “These ETPs are physically backed with integrated staking rewards reflected in NAV—enabling investors to participate in network economics without managing wallets or custody themselves.”

About the Listed Products

1Valour Hedera (HBAR) Physical Staking (ISIN: GB00BRC6JM96)

HBAR is the native token of the Hedera network, a high-throughput, proof-of-stake public ledger built for enterprise-grade applications. The ETP provides exposure to HBAR with staking rewards accrued to the product and reflected in its net asset value.

1Valour Internet Computer (ICP) Physical Staking (ISIN: GB00BS2BDN04)

ICP powers the Internet Computer, a decentralized network enabling web-scale smart contracts. The ETP offers passive ICP exposure while integrating native staking yield into the product structure.

With these products on SIX, Valour now offers 75+ ETPs across Europe—including Spotlight (Sweden), Börse Frankfurt (Germany), Euronext (Paris and Amsterdam), and now SIX (Switzerland)—and remains on track to reach 100 ETPs by year-end 2025. The HBAR and ICP ETPs are cross-listed and available to Swiss investors through existing brokerage accounts.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. ( Nasdaq: DEFT ) ( CBOE CA: DEFI ) ( GR: R9B ) is a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance (“DeFi”). As the first Nasdaq-listed digital asset manager of its kind, DeFi Technologies offers equity investors diversified exposure to the broader decentralized economy through its integrated and scalable business model. This includes Valour, which offers access to over sixty-five of the world’s most innovative digital assets via regulated ETPs; Stillman Digital, a digital asset prime brokerage focused on institutional-grade execution and custody; Reflexivity Research, which provides leading research into the digital asset space; Neuronomics, which develops quantitative trading strategies and infrastructure; and DeFi Alpha, the company’s internal arbitrage and trading business line. With deep expertise across capital markets and emerging technologies, DeFi Technologies is building the institutional gateway to the future of finance. Follow DeFi Technologies on LinkedIn and X/Twitter , and for more details, visit https://defi.tech/

DeFi Technologies Subsidiaries

About Valour

Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, “Valour”) issues exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Valour is part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies. For more information about Valour, to subscribe, or to receive updates, visit valour.com .

About Reflexivity Research

Reflexivity Research LLC is a leading research firm specializing in the creation of high-quality, in-depth research reports for the bitcoin and digital asset industry, empowering investors with valuable insights. For more information please visit https://www.reflexivityresearch.com/

About Stillman Digital

Stillman Digital is a leading digital asset liquidity provider that offers limitless liquidity solutions for businesses, focusing on industry-leading trade execution, settlement, and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.stillmandigital.com

About Neuronomics AG

Neuronomics AG is a Swiss asset management firm specializing in AI-powered quantitative trading strategies. By integrating artificial intelligence, computational neuroscience and quantitative finance, Neuronomics delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive superior risk-adjusted performance in financial markets. For more information please visit https://www.neuronomics.com/

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the the listing of 1Valour Hedera (HBAR) Physical Staking ETP, 1Valour Internet Computer (ICP) Physical Staking ETP; the development of the Internet Computer protocol, Hedera blockchain; development of additional ETPs and the number of ETPs anticipated by end of 2025; investor confidence in Valour’s ETPs; investor interest and confidence in digital assets; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by the Company and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of Valour ETPs by exchanges; growth and development of decentralised finance and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to decentralised finance and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE CBOE CANADA EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

