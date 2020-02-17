Valsoft Expands Footprint in Transport and Logistics Vertical with Acquisition of Navitrans International NV

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Valsoft Corporation Inc. (“Valsoft”), a Montreal-based company that specializes in the acquisition and development of vertical market software companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Young & Partners / Navitrans International NV (“Navitrans ”), a technology leader offering a complete and integrated suite of logistics, transportation, warehousing and freight forwarding software solutions.

Navitrans has provided a premium suite of integrated logistics and transportation software to customers of all sizes for more than 20 years – one that will continue to move forward with an intuitive and customer-centric approach behind their products. As a business full of specialists and knowledgeable professionals, Navitrans understands the critical requirements for each of their customers’ operations. Their goal is to help business owners find the perfect solution for their operation at maximum efficiency in a cost-effective manner.“It has been an exciting 20 years for Navitrans,” said Heinz Helewaut, CEO of Navitrans. “We have had the pleasure of working with the logistics industry to create meaningful solutions, assisting our clients in fixing the day-to-day problems and operational pain points. We are so pleased that we have now joined Valsoft, as they are committed to further developing the brand while expanding into new markets, and that our employees can rely on a guaranteed continuity. We will all be working together to ensure a smooth transition and look after the interest of our customers.”“This is a great next step in the future of our company,” said Stefan Dedrie, CSMO of Navitrans. “With Valsoft, we become part of a family of companies that will help us move into the next technological shift and will support us as we accelerate our international expansion. We trust this transaction will be to the benefit of our colleagues, our partners and our customers.”Valsoft’s goal is to continue to provide Navitrans customers with stellar service and innovative solutions. In addition, Valsoft’s expertise in the acquisition and operation of vertical market software companies will take the business to new heights. The Navitrans brand will continue under Valsoft and will explore new opportunities for expansion. Furthermore, Navitrans and Valsoft will look to heavily invest in future technology to further strengthen Navitrans’ array of solutions and build upon customer success.“Heinz Helewaut and Stefan Dedrie have, alongside their team, built an organization that provides elite service and a suite of innovative solutions that turns the complexity of logistics into an advantage and opportunity for Navitrans’ customers,” said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, a Valsoft group. “We will continue to invest in Navitrans’ technology and execute a global expansion strategy while maintaining service excellence as our top priority.”The acquisition of Navitrans is Valsoft’s third investment in the transportation and logistics industry. Navitrans’ customer-centric vision, recognized brand name and premium suite of integrated products are only a few reasons why Valsoft acquired Navitrans. Valsoft is excited to work with Navitrans staff and envisions a company that will leverage Valsoft’s global presence in order to accelerate its already increasing growth. Valsoft Corporation was represented internally by David Felicissimo, general counsel, and Pamela Romero, paralegal, and by external counsel Delphine Penninck and Peter De Ryck of Lydian in Brussels, Belgium. The selling shareholders of Navitrans were represented by Stefan Dedrie and external council Veerle Buyl, corporate finance associate at Vandelanotte Accountants in Kortrijk, Belgium.About Navitrans Navitrans has been at the forefront of technology in its industry for more than 20 years and is a complete logistics software solution that was built for the industry and designed for logistic service providers who want to be ready for tomorrow’s future. With extensive and easy-to-use functions for road transportation, sea and air freight, intermodal transport and public warehousing, Navitrans is one of the most complete out-of-the-box logistics software programs on the market today.About Valsoft CorporationValsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft’s philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.For more information on the companies, please visit https://www.Navitrans.eu/en and https://www.valsoftcorp.com

CBJ Newsmakers