VANCOUVER LEARNING NETWORK CHOOSES BRIGHTSPACE EDUCATION PLATFORM

Kitchener, Waterloo, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the Vancouver School District’s Learning Network (VLN) is using the Brightspace platform to deliver online summer school courses to more than 3000 students.VLN has provided online education in British Columbia since 1990 as an alternative to traditional in-person learning. Today, they offer 90 courses that span the full range of secondary studies, all taught by highly skilled Vancouver School Board teachers. VLN’s courses are available tuition-free for Canadians who live in British Columbia.“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vancouver School District opted to move their summer school classes online,” says Jim Rutley, Principal of VLN. “We were thrilled to work with them, and to be able to bring our decade of experience with D2L and Brightspace to the table.”According to VLN, Brightspace offered several advantages:Fast Deployment: With the summer learning session fast approaching, VLN was amazed at how quickly and easily Brightspace was deployed. Ease of Use: Reviewers found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, yet powerful and able to meet the complex and diverse needs.Safety and Security: The Brightspace platform’s strong reputation as a safe and secure online learning platform was a plus.“Keeping Vancouver learning is a priority we proudly share with the Vancouver School District,” says Howie Bender, VP, K-12 at D2L. “We share a deep commitment to the importance of education, particularly in the midst of a global pandemic. That’s why we’re partnering with Vancouver educators to deliver world-class teaching and learning experiences that will reach 3000 students who are new to online learning.”ABOUT BRIGHTSPACEBrightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure , reliable platform that lets you create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your learners, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access . Brightspace was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.ABOUT D2LD2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .D2L MEDIA CONTACTDana Dean, Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation, pr@D2L.comTwitter: @D2L © 2020 D2L Corporation.The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.



