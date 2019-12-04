Vanstar Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Updated Resources Estimate at Nelligan Gold Project

THIS PRESS RELEASE CANNOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO THE AMERICAN PRESS SERVICES FOR UNITED STATES RELEASE. LA PRAIRIE, Quebec, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The management of Vanstar Mining Resources ( TSX.V : VSR ) announced today that the Company has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report supporting the update Mineral Resource estimate for the Nelligan Gold Project, located south of Chapais , Nord du Québec, reported in the Company’s news release dated October 22, 2019.

The NI 43-101 was prepared by Alain Carrier, M.Sc., P.Geo., Co-President Founder of InnovExplo, Vincent Nadeau-Benoit, P.Geo., Project Geologist, and Stéphane Faure, Ph.D., P.Geo., Geoscience Expert. All are considered “Qualified Persons” as defined by NI 43-101. The NI-43-101 can be consulted on Vanstar’s website ( www.vanstarmining.com ) or under SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



